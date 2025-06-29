Міжнародний день бруду і Всесвітній день тропіків: що ще відзначають 29 червня

Today, June 29, the world celebrates International Mud Day and World Tropics Day. Christians also honor the supreme apostles Peter and Paul, writes UNN.

International Mud Day

It is a global celebration of summer fun, childhood, and joy that encourages children and adults to enjoy playing in the mud. This unusual event aims to reconnect people with nature, promote creativity, and a sense of adventure through the act of getting dirty.

World Tropics Day

Tropics occupy 40% of our entire planet. They are home to 80% of living creatures - plants and animals. More than 800 million people live in this area. Approximately 20% of the inhabitants of this belt do not have access to drinking water, and a third of people face difficulties related to obtaining electricity. The purpose of this day is to draw attention to problems related to the tropics that require immediate resolution.

World Scleroderma Day

Scleroderma is a rare chronic autoimmune disease. It is characterized by the hardening and thickening of connective tissue, especially the skin. It can also affect internal organs. This day draws the attention of the world community, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis, effective treatment, and scientific research.

Day of Youth and Children's Public Organizations of Ukraine

This day was introduced by a decree of the President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko to regulate and protect the activities of such associations.

Holy Supreme Apostles Peter and Paul

The feast of Peter and Paul is one of the most important holidays in Christianity. Apostles Peter and Paul are considered to be among the most prominent preachers of Christianity. Apostle Peter was a fisherman whom Jesus called to be a "fisher of men." He became one of Christ's closest disciples, on whom the Son of God "built his Church." Apostle Paul was initially a persecutor of Christians, but after meeting Jesus, he became one of the most influential preachers of Christianity.

