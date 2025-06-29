$41.590.00
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 23488 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 39711 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 27217 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 53168 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 118030 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 145225 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 83691 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 207780 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57506 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69627 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Publications
Exclusives
Міжнародний день бруду і Всесвітній день тропіків: що ще відзначають 29 червня

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

June 29 marks International Mud Day, World Tropics Day, Youth and Children's Public Organizations Day in Ukraine, and also World Scleroderma Day. Christians honor the supreme apostles Peter and Paul. UNN reports on these events.

Міжнародний день бруду і Всесвітній день тропіків: що ще відзначають 29 червня

Today, June 29, the world celebrates International Mud Day and World Tropics Day. Christians also honor the supreme apostles Peter and Paul, writes UNN.

International Mud Day

It is a global celebration of summer fun, childhood, and joy that encourages children and adults to enjoy playing in the mud. This unusual event aims to reconnect people with nature, promote creativity, and a sense of adventure through the act of getting dirty.

World Tropics Day

Tropics occupy 40% of our entire planet. They are home to 80% of living creatures - plants and animals. More than 800 million people live in this area. Approximately 20% of the inhabitants of this belt do not have access to drinking water, and a third of people face difficulties related to obtaining electricity. The purpose of this day is to draw attention to problems related to the tropics that require immediate resolution.

Napoleon's iconic hat and other relics exhibited in Paris before auction20.06.25, 15:33 • 2996 views

World Scleroderma Day

Scleroderma is a rare chronic autoimmune disease. It is characterized by the hardening and thickening of connective tissue, especially the skin. It can also affect internal organs. This day draws the attention of the world community, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis, effective treatment, and scientific research.

Day of Youth and Children's Public Organizations of Ukraine

This day was introduced by a decree of the President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko to regulate and protect the activities of such associations.

Holy Supreme Apostles Peter and Paul

The feast of Peter and Paul is one of the most important holidays in Christianity. Apostles Peter and Paul are considered to be among the most prominent preachers of Christianity. Apostle Peter was a fisherman whom Jesus called to be a "fisher of men." He became one of Christ's closest disciples, on whom the Son of God "built his Church." Apostle Paul was initially a persecutor of Christians, but after meeting Jesus, he became one of the most influential preachers of Christianity.

Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens24.06.25, 09:28 • 17191 view

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Ukraine
