Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for Easter - the answer of the KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
The curfew regime in Kyiv will not change for Easter. Also, patrolling will be strengthened and the number of law enforcement officers in places of mass gatherings will be increased.
In Kyiv, the curfew regime will not be reviewed for Easter, and the restrictions will apply as usual - from midnight to 5 am. This was reported to a journalist of UNN at the Kyiv City Military Administration.
The curfew regime in connection with Easter, as well as other holidays and memorial days, is not being revised. We additionally inform you that in previous years, on Easter, Christmas, as well as other holidays that are accompanied by church services at night, the curfew was not stopped. Therefore, the restrictions regarding the curfew will apply
The KCMA also noted that during the events dedicated to Easter, additional patrols are being introduced, the number of personnel of the National Police and other services is being increased in places of mass gatherings - in connection with the actual holding of mass events.
Let's add
This year, one of the biggest church holidays in Ukraine, Easter, is celebrated on April 20.
Supplement
On March 26, Deputy Head of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police Yevhen Kolesnyk informed UNN that against the background of attempts to commit terrorist attacks in Ukraine, law enforcement officers are working on the issue of strengthening security measures for Easter holidays.