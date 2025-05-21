Will be in short supply: spring frosts destroyed almost half of the cherry and sweet cherry harvest - EastFruit
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the April and May frosts in Ukraine, up to 55% of the cherry harvest and 35-50% of the cherry harvest were lost, the southern and northern regions were the most affected. Experts predict rising prices for berries and possible shortages.
April and May frosts in Ukraine damaged a significant part of the stone fruit harvest. Apricots were severely affected. At the same time, up to 55% of the cherry harvest and 35-50% of the cherry harvest were lost. This is reported by UNN with reference to EastFruit analysts.
Details
According to preliminary estimates by experts, approximately 45-55% of the cherry harvest has frozen, primarily in the southern regions of the country, where production is concentrated. And in the central regions, the losses are even higher, but the area of cherries here is smaller.
Therefore, cherry prices in the current season will be high, experts predict. Because the spring bad weather also negatively affected the berry harvest in Turkey and Eastern Europe, and Ukraine, after the occupation of traditional growing regions by Russian aggressors, mainly depends on imports.
Another factor to consider when assessing the price prospects for cherries and sweet cherries in 2025 is the ongoing reduction in acreage under these crops in the European Union. As the risks of growing cherries are constantly increasing, due to frequent crop losses from frost, old plantations are gradually uprooted and not replaced with new ones.
Losses in the cultivation of cherries are estimated at 35-50%. The orchards in the northern regions were the most affected. Cherries in Ukraine are mainly used for freezing for export and for processing. Experts predict that these commodity items will rise in price significantly, especially against the background of expected high prices for raspberries in the summer.

Due to the freezing of most orchards in the Kherson region, Ukraine may have problems with early apricots. Frosts have already damaged fruit and berry crops.