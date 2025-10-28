Wild Food Day and World Judo Day: what else is celebrated on October 28

$42.000.10
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 40852 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 62909 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 76483 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 62407 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 63878 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 41899 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 43913 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37592 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35403 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 29269 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 27298 views
Turkey shaken by powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquakeVideoOctober 27, 09:14 PM • 7508 views
"He's not suicidal": German "Putin's friend" Sahra Wagenknecht doesn't believe in a Russian attack on NATOOctober 27, 09:49 PM • 9148 views
Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city centerOctober 27, 10:37 PM • 8930 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest01:38 AM • 11210 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 51287 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 52711 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 76466 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 101730 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 124103 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Marco Rubio
United States
Ukraine
China
Turkey
Pokrovsk
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 27405 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 61944 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 75371 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 79105 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 88969 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Storm Shadow cruise missile
SWIFT

Wild Food Day and World Judo Day: what else is celebrated on October 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

On October 28, Wild Food Day, World Judo Day, International Animation Day, and Grandparents' Day are celebrated. Orthodox Christians commemorate the Martyr Paraskeva.

Wild Food Day and World Judo Day: what else is celebrated on October 28

Today, October 28, marks Wild Food Day and World Judo Day. Orthodox Christians also commemorate the Martyr Paraskeva, writes UNN.

Wild Food Day

This event is dedicated to plants, vegetables, fruits, and berries that grow in the wild. Since ancient times, people have eaten what the earth provided them.

Today, wild edible plants are popular dishes on the menus of restaurants that serve raw food. Such plants do not contain preservatives and pesticides, so healthy eating enthusiasts prefer raw food recipes.

World Judo Day

The history of this martial art began in 1882, when 21-year-old Japanese Jigoro Kano founded the "Kodokan" school in the Eishoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo. Kano began studying jujutsu (the word "judo" comes from the name of this martial art) at Tokyo Imperial University and managed to achieve extraordinary heights in a short time.

Judo is the art of softness, a philosophy of life, a struggle without weapons, where skill lies not so much in strength as in agility, cunning, and ingenuity.

White bird, rooster, and Cossack Mamai: a new stamp will be released for Ukrainian Writing and Language Day27.10.25, 14:36 • 3608 views

International Animation Day

The first animated event, Émile Reynaud's "Optical Theatre," took place in 1892 in Paris, featuring images that moved when projected. The outstanding artist and inventor Émile Reynaud invited spectators to a show that no one had ever seen before.

The "Optical Theatre" was a real success. The talented artist showed the public the praxinoscope - an apparatus that showed moving images. This event marked the beginning of animated cinema.

Grandparents' Day

Grandparents' Day is not just about family. It is also about gratitude for everything that has been passed down to us from generation to generation. This day provides an opportunity to once again feel the magic of warmth and love that our loved ones give us.

Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Paraskeva

Saint Paraskeva was born in the city of Iconium in modern-day Turkey. She was the daughter of wealthy and pious parents, and her name "Paraskeva" means "Friday," the day she was born. From an early age, Paraskeva sincerely believed in God and decided to dedicate her life to serving Christ, refusing marriage and becoming a nun.

When the persecution of Christians by Emperor Diocletian began, Paraskeva became a victim of the persecution. She endured many tortures but did not renounce her faith. For this, she was executed and proclaimed a martyr.

House designed by Hendrix's studio architect is listed for sale in Woodstock for $3.5 million27.10.25, 11:45 • 4212 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

