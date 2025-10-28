Wild Food Day and World Judo Day: what else is celebrated on October 28

Today, October 28, marks Wild Food Day and World Judo Day. Orthodox Christians also commemorate the Martyr Paraskeva, writes UNN.

Wild Food Day

This event is dedicated to plants, vegetables, fruits, and berries that grow in the wild. Since ancient times, people have eaten what the earth provided them.

Today, wild edible plants are popular dishes on the menus of restaurants that serve raw food. Such plants do not contain preservatives and pesticides, so healthy eating enthusiasts prefer raw food recipes.

World Judo Day

The history of this martial art began in 1882, when 21-year-old Japanese Jigoro Kano founded the "Kodokan" school in the Eishoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo. Kano began studying jujutsu (the word "judo" comes from the name of this martial art) at Tokyo Imperial University and managed to achieve extraordinary heights in a short time.

Judo is the art of softness, a philosophy of life, a struggle without weapons, where skill lies not so much in strength as in agility, cunning, and ingenuity.

International Animation Day

The first animated event, Émile Reynaud's "Optical Theatre," took place in 1892 in Paris, featuring images that moved when projected. The outstanding artist and inventor Émile Reynaud invited spectators to a show that no one had ever seen before.

The "Optical Theatre" was a real success. The talented artist showed the public the praxinoscope - an apparatus that showed moving images. This event marked the beginning of animated cinema.

Grandparents' Day

Grandparents' Day is not just about family. It is also about gratitude for everything that has been passed down to us from generation to generation. This day provides an opportunity to once again feel the magic of warmth and love that our loved ones give us.

Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Paraskeva

Saint Paraskeva was born in the city of Iconium in modern-day Turkey. She was the daughter of wealthy and pious parents, and her name "Paraskeva" means "Friday," the day she was born. From an early age, Paraskeva sincerely believed in God and decided to dedicate her life to serving Christ, refusing marriage and becoming a nun.

When the persecution of Christians by Emperor Diocletian began, Paraskeva became a victim of the persecution. She endured many tortures but did not renounce her faith. For this, she was executed and proclaimed a martyr.

