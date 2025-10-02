Why women live longer than men: scientists reveal the secret

Scientists have found that women, on average, live longer than men – and this applies not only to humans but also to other living creatures, including animals. This is reported by UNN with reference to Popular Science.

Details

According to the study, the reasons for this gap are rooted in evolutionary history. For example, in mammals, females live on average 12% longer than males.

And although in some countries this gap in life expectancy between male and female sexes has somewhat narrowed due to improved living conditions and medical development, the corresponding gap in life expectancy is unlikely to disappear in the near future.

The authors of the study also found that not only genetics but also reproductive strategies play a role. In addition, the parental factor is important - the sex that devotes more time to raising offspring lives longer.

Recall

