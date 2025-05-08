$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Publications
Exclusives
White smoke was spotted above the Sistine Chapel, but the Pope has not been elected: what is happening

Kyiv • UNN

 3048 views

Despite the lack of agreement on the Pope, white smoke was spotted above the Sistine Chapel, causing confusion among believers. The results of the third round of voting are expected.

White smoke was spotted above the Sistine Chapel, but the Pope has not been elected: what is happening

Today, May 8, white smoke was seen coming from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the afternoon, despite the fact that the cardinals failed to reach an agreement on the next pontiff. This caused concern among the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square, reports the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details A video from a live broadcast of the conclave in the Vatican shows white smoke, which should signal the election of a new Pope. However, shortly before that, black smoke was seen, confirming that no cardinal has yet won two-thirds of the votes of his colleagues.

The first round of voting last night disappointed the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square after black smoke rose from the chimney, indicating no result.

Black smoke was also seen this morning, making it clear that the second round was also unsuccessful. But white smoke was seen shortly after the second black smoke of the day. This caused confusion and concern among the crowd.

Obviously, it was a technical error, the reason for which may be explained later, since the Sistine Chapel and the cardinals in it are currently isolated from the outside world. No more smoke is expected until 18:00 Kyiv time. Then the results of the third round of voting should be announced.

Addition

Voting for the new Pope has begun in the Vatican on the second day of the conclave. Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez said that the conclave in the Vatican is likely to be short, only two or three days.

The Vatican is preparing for the conclave, installing a chimney on the Sistine Chapel.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Vatican City
