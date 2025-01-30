White House stenographers can't keep up: Trump talks too much

White House stenographers are faced with the fact that US President Donald Trump speaks so much that they barely have time to decipher his public speeches. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

White House stenographers have a problem: Donald Trump speaks so much that they can hardly keep up with all the words.

For example, on the day of his inauguration, there were more than 22,000 words spoken by Trump, and then another 17,000 when the US president visited the disaster sites in North Carolina and California.

According to sources, discussions are underway to hire additional staff to cope with the increased workload.

The flow of words is one of the most notable transitions from Biden to Trump, who craves attention and understands better than most politicians that attention is a form of power.

As the AP notes, he has spoken almost nonstop since the start of his second term, drowning out dissenting voices and forcing his opponents to fight to be heard.

Biden spent 2 hours and 36 minutes talking on camera and used 24,259 words during his first week in office four years ago.

Trump's comparable statistics: last week he spoke on camera for almost 7 hours and 44 minutes and produced 81,235 words. That's longer than watching the original Star Wars trilogy one after the other, and more words than Macbeth, Hamlet, and Richard III combined.

