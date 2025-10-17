White House shows official photo of Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy

The White House released an official photo from Friday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

Details

"President Trump met with President Zelensky," the White House said in a post on X, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the two leaders.

According to the previous plan, Trump was supposed to leave the White House and head to Florida at 10 p.m. Kyiv time. However, there have been no official reports of his departure yet.

