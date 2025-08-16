$41.450.06
White House reaches out to EU: virtual meeting between US President and European leaders expected in the morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

US President Donald Trump will hold talks with European Union leaders upon his return from Alaska. Today, there will be a meeting of ambassadors, followed by a virtual conversation with the heads of European states.

White House reaches out to EU: virtual meeting between US President and European leaders expected in the morning

After returning from Alaska, US President Donald Trump is preparing for a series of important negotiations with European Union leaders. A meeting of ambassadors is scheduled for this morning, and a virtual conversation with European heads of state will take place later. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Diplomatic consultations between Donald Trump and EU representatives are expected to begin this morning. According to sources from the EU presidency, a meeting of ambassadors from European countries will take place at 8:30 AM British time, after which a virtual meeting between Trump and the leaders of EU member states will likely follow.

After his return from Alaska, Trump gave an interview to American media, in which he hinted at his intention to discuss with European leaders the consequences of negotiations with Vladimir Putin and the prospects for future diplomatic steps.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, after a three-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, stated significant progress. He noted that further developments depend on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
United States