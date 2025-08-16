White House published a black-and-white photo of Trump and Putin with an ambiguous caption

The White House administration published a black-and-white photo on the social network "X" with the caption "The goal is always peace," hinting at the priority of finding diplomatic solutions even in times of global challenges. This is reported by UNN, referring to the White House page on the social network.

Details

The White House made a symbolic move by publishing a black-and-white photo on its official X page, accompanied by a short but eloquent caption: "The goal is always peace."

The photo shows American President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Alaska.

The publication has already sparked active discussion in the media and social networks, where users are trying to decipher to whom exactly the message was addressed and what next steps might be behind this statement.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin agreed to negotiations out of respect for the United States, which was not present during Joe Biden's term. The former US president claims that Putin supports his narrative that the war would not have happened if Trump had been president.

Donald Trump stated that he does not want to publicly disclose his disagreements with Vladimir Putin. He noted that Ukraine and President Zelensky must agree to possible arrangements.