Meeting at the White House concluded, but leaders remain there - sources

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders at the White House has concluded. This was reported to UNN by sources in the Ukrainian delegation.

Details

In turn, the President's Office reported that the meeting had concluded, but the leaders remain at the White House to continue negotiations, possibly in a different format.

Earlier it became known that US President Donald Trump interrupted negotiations with Europeans to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. After that, negotiations are to be continued.

Recall

US President Donald Trump previously stated that after meetings, including with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he would have a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete