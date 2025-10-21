White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail

The White House denied that Donald Trump could release Sean "Diddy" Combs from prison this week. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The information emerged simultaneously with the rapper's lawyers' decision to appeal. They filed a request for Combs to serve his sentence in a low-security prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

It is noted that the final decision on Combs' fate will be made by US President Donald Trump. Trump himself previously stated that he would probably not pardon him, but added that Combs' acquittal on numerous charges of human trafficking and racketeering means that he "is essentially half innocent."

He added that he has known Combs for a long time, as both are New York natives.

Context

The trial against American rapper and producer Sean Combs (P. Diddy) began on May 5, 2025, in New York. He is accused of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, violence, and harassment. The artist himself categorically denies all charges.

In the summer of 2025, a federal court jury in Manhattan acquitted Sean Combs of charges of human trafficking for sexual exploitation and racketeering. At the same time, he was found guilty in an episode related to prostitution.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated his readiness to "thoroughly examine the facts" in the case of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.