White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail

06:03 AM • 9556 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 12528 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 11483 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 25039 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 46278 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 38404 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 46708 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 84549 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 33399 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 32810 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
Погода
+7°
1m/s
86%
751mm
Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: powerful explosions rocked the cityOctober 20, 09:28 PM • 12523 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threatOctober 20, 09:35 PM • 13712 views
Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)PhotoVideoOctober 20, 11:40 PM • 12133 views
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight01:14 AM • 15638 views
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robotPhotoVideo02:37 AM • 3664 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-202606:03 AM • 9556 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 27225 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 84549 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 55462 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 125863 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 3112 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 17094 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 73648 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 68707 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 88475 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3134 views

The White House has denied reports that Donald Trump could release Sean "Diddy" Combs from prison this week. The rapper's lawyers have filed a request for him to serve his sentence in a low-security prison.

White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail

The White House denied that Donald Trump could release Sean "Diddy" Combs from prison this week. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The information emerged simultaneously with the rapper's lawyers' decision to appeal. They filed a request for Combs to serve his sentence in a low-security prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

It is noted that the final decision on Combs' fate will be made by US President Donald Trump. Trump himself previously stated that he would probably not pardon him, but added that Combs' acquittal on numerous charges of human trafficking and racketeering means that he "is essentially half innocent."

He added that he has known Combs for a long time, as both are New York natives.

Context

The trial against American rapper and producer Sean Combs (P. Diddy) began on May 5, 2025, in New York. He is accused of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, violence, and harassment. The artist himself categorically denies all charges.

In the summer of 2025, a federal court jury in Manhattan acquitted Sean Combs of charges of human trafficking for sexual exploitation and racketeering. At the same time, he was found guilty in an episode related to prostitution.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated his readiness to "thoroughly examine the facts" in the case of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

