President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on Russia’s latest deadly strike on a minibus in Kherson and showing the aftermath, said that the "brutal Russian "safari"" in the city "has long gone beyond what any normal person can imagine," and stressed the need to pressure the aggressor and for partners to supply protective equipment, UNN reports.

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"The brutal Russian "safari" against our people in Kherson has long gone beyond what any normal person can imagine. This morning, the Russians struck an ordinary minibus in Kherson with an FPV drone. Four people were killed and five more were injured. All necessary services are at the scene, clarifying the details. It is definitely clear that the bus was civilian," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President said that "these are the realities of everyday life in Ukraine’s frontline regions." "While partners are hesitating over additional supplies of protective equipment, the Russians crossed the line of permissibility long ago," he noted.

"Pressure on the aggressor is needed. Support for those defending life is needed. I thank everyone who continues to provide aid packages and impose new sanctions against the aggressor," Zelenskyy stressed.

"While partners hesitate over supplies, Russians crossed the line of permissiveness long ago" - Zelenskyy showed the aftermath of Russia's strike on a minibus in Kherson