“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

What to do if a loved one goes missing: Instructions from the National Police

What to do if a loved one goes missing: Instructions from the National Police

Kyiv

 38233 views

The National Police of Ukraine has provided step-by-step instructions on how to act in the event of a missing loved one. It is necessary to file an application with the police, provide DNA samples and contact the Commissioner for Missing Persons.

The National Police of Ukraine explained how to act in the event of a missing loved one, including a military or civilian. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN

The first step is to contact the nearest police department and file a missing persons report. In the application, it is important to provide the investigator with all available information about the missing person:

- photographs,

- description of appearance,

- special signs and details of clothing.

After submitting the application, you should obtain an extract from the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations issued by the investigator.

In addition, the blood relatives of the missing person (parents, siblings, children) must submit samples for DNA testing.

It is also recommended to submit an application to the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances and obtain an extract from the relevant register.

Additional information can be obtained by calling the hotline of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances at 1698.

Contacts for regional representatives are also available here

Previously

UNN explainedhow to file a claim for the death of close relatives in the International Register of Losses for Ukraine. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

