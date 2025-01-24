What to do if a loved one goes missing: Instructions from the National Police

The National Police of Ukraine explained how to act in the event of a missing loved one, including a military or civilian. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

The first step is to contact the nearest police department and file a missing persons report. In the application, it is important to provide the investigator with all available information about the missing person:

- photographs,

- description of appearance,

- special signs and details of clothing.

After submitting the application, you should obtain an extract from the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations issued by the investigator.

In addition, the blood relatives of the missing person (parents, siblings, children) must submit samples for DNA testing.

It is also recommended to submit an application to the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances and obtain an extract from the relevant register.

Additional information can be obtained by calling the hotline of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances at 1698.

Contacts for regional representatives are also available here.

