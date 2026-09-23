What is celebrated on September 23 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 23, the world observes the International Day of Sign Languages under the auspices of the UN, Celebrate Bisexuality Day, and Chewing Gum Day, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates its main national holiday. According to the new-style church calendar, one of the important religious feasts is observed — the Conception of the Honorable and Glorious Prophet John the Baptist; according to the old-style calendar, the holy martyrs Menodora, Metrodora, and Nymphodora are commemorated, UNN writes.

International Day of Sign Languages

An official date under the auspices of the UN, established by a resolution of the General Assembly in 2017. The date was chosen to commemorate the founding of the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) on September 23, 1951. The occasion highlights the importance of preserving and developing sign languages as fully-fledged natural languages to ensure the rights of people with hearing impairments, their social inclusion, and access to education, information, and cultural life.

Founding Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Saudi National Day)

The country's main national and state holiday, commemorating the unification of the Kingdoms of Nejd and Hejaz into a single sovereign state — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — on September 23, 1932, under the leadership of King Abdulaziz ibn Saud. The holiday is marked by military parades, light shows, festive fireworks, and traditional cultural festivals throughout the country.

Celebrate Bisexuality Day / Bi Visibility Day

An international observance marked since 1999 on the initiative of human rights advocates and activists from the United States. The day is intended to draw attention to combating stigmatization, overcoming prejudice, raising public awareness of the rights of bisexual people, and protecting them from discrimination in all areas of public life.

Chewing Gum Day

An unofficial historical observance commemorating the event of September 23, 1848, when American inventor John Curtis produced and offered for sale in the state of Maine the world's first commercial chewing gum made from pine resin and beeswax, launching the development of the modern confectionery industry.

Autumnal Equinox

The period when the sun crosses the celestial equator and moves from the Northern Hemisphere into the Southern Hemisphere, making the length of day and night practically equal across the planet. The astronomical beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere is traditionally associated with the gathering of the final harvest, the natural cycle of renewal, and preparation for the winter period.

The Conception of the Honorable and Glorious Prophet, Forerunner, and Baptist of the Lord John

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers observe the Conception of the Honorable and Glorious Prophet, Forerunner, and Baptist of the Lord John. The feast was established in honor of the event described in the Gospel of Luke, when the Archangel Gabriel announced to the righteous priest Zechariah in the Temple of Jerusalem that a son would be born to his childless and elderly wife Elizabeth. On this day, the memory of the holy martyr Iraida (Raisa) of Alexandria is also honored; in the 4th century, she voluntarily joined Christians being led by a martyrdom guard and accepted death for her faith.

According to the old calendar (Julian). Believers commemorate the holy martyrs Menodora, Metrodora, and Nymphodora — three blood sisters from Bithynia (Asia Minor) who, at the beginning of the 4th century, during the persecutions of Emperor Maximinus, refused to renounce Christianity and pay homage to pagan gods, giving their lives under brutal torture. On this day, the memory of Venerable Paul the Obedient of the Kyiv Caves Monastery (in the Near Caves) and Saints Peter and Paul, Bishops of Nicaea, is also commemorated.