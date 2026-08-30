What is celebrated on August 30 in Ukraine and around the world

On August 30, the world honors the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. In Ukraine, Donetsk City Day and Miner's Day are observed, while believers commemorate the Day of Remembrance of Saints Alexander, John, and Paul, reports UNN.

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

An official day under the auspices of the UN. Its purpose is to draw public attention to the fate of people who have gone missing due to armed conflicts, dictatorial regimes, or political repression, and also to support their families.

Donetsk City Day

It is observed annually on the last Sunday of August. The history, formation, and development of Donetsk are inextricably linked to the coal-mining industry, so the city's holiday traditionally coincides with the region's main professional holiday.

Miner's Day

A professional holiday for coal industry workers, established in recognition of the hard and dangerous work of miners.

International Whale Shark Day

An unofficial environmental observance founded in 2008. It aims to raise awareness of the threat of extinction facing the largest fish on the planet due to poaching and ocean pollution.

Electric Vacuum Cleaner Day

On August 30, 1901, British engineer Hubert Cecil Booth patented the first electric vacuum cleaner, which radically changed the approach to cleaning.

Day of Remembrance of Saints Alexander, John, and Paul

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholics commemorate Saints Alexander, John, and Paul, the Patriarchs of Constantinople. All three lived at different times but went down in history as devoted defenders of Christian teaching against heresies.

According to the old calendar, believers observe the day of remembrance of Saint Myron the Presbyter, a martyr. In folk tradition, this holiday was called "Myron the Wind-Blower," as strong gusts of wind were often observed at the end of August, symbolizing the approach of autumn.