What is celebrated on August 30 in Ukraine and around the world

$44.5451.86
ukenru
03:46 AM • 3200 views
"If Ukraine loses, we will lose too": Finland's president stressed the importance of supporting Kyiv
02:16 AM • 10845 views
Putin compared the war against Ukraine to orcas attacking polar bears
01:35 AM • 11177 views
The US could gain control over part of Venezuela’s oil reserves for 100 years – The Telegraph
12:14 AM • 11144 views
At least 3 people were injured in Kyiv following the overnight attack; strikes were recorded in several districtsPhoto
11:16 PM • 12292 views
Belgium has once again refused to support the use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine
10:35 PM • 11936 views
The Turkish Navy and Somali forces freed a ship captured by pirates; 14 attackers were eliminated
August 29, 08:56 PM • 15204 views
On August 29, Kyiv spent almost half the day under air-raid alerts
August 29, 08:30 PM • 15257 views
In Odesa, a man shot his parents, wounded his brother, and then took his own life – police
Exclusive
August 29, 05:08 PM • 24123 views
What the village of Myla looks like after the Russian strike — photo reportPhotoVideo
August 29, 03:05 PM • 27209 views
"Black transplant specialists" in Bukovyna remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 1.5 million — Prosecutor GeneralPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
1m/s
69%
749mm
Popular news
229 unidentified bodies to be buried in Nepal after devastating floodsAugust 29, 06:43 PM • 7912 views
The British Navy tracked Russian ships for three days — The GuardianAugust 29, 07:28 PM • 4338 views
Norway's new King Haakon VIII delivered his first speech after his father's deathAugust 29, 08:03 PM • 3218 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 13218 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhoto12:05 AM • 10222 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 79569 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 77727 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 68582 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 67157 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 65846 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Taylor Swift
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kyiv Oblast
Nepal
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhoto12:05 AM • 10399 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 13391 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 36949 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 36494 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 89257 views
Actual
SpaceX Starship
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Film
Truth Social
The New York Times

What is celebrated on August 30 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

On August 30, victims of enforced disappearances are commemorated, and Miner's Day and Donetsk City Day are observed. Saints and whale sharks are also commemorated.

What is celebrated on August 30 in Ukraine and around the world

On August 30, the world honors the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. In Ukraine, Donetsk City Day and Miner's Day are observed, while believers commemorate the Day of Remembrance of Saints Alexander, John, and Paul, reports UNN.

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

An official day under the auspices of the UN. Its purpose is to draw public attention to the fate of people who have gone missing due to armed conflicts, dictatorial regimes, or political repression, and also to support their families.

Donetsk City Day

It is observed annually on the last Sunday of August. The history, formation, and development of Donetsk are inextricably linked to the coal-mining industry, so the city's holiday traditionally coincides with the region's main professional holiday.

Miner's Day

A professional holiday for coal industry workers, established in recognition of the hard and dangerous work of miners.

International Whale Shark Day

An unofficial environmental observance founded in 2008. It aims to raise awareness of the threat of extinction facing the largest fish on the planet due to poaching and ocean pollution.

Electric Vacuum Cleaner Day

On August 30, 1901, British engineer Hubert Cecil Booth patented the first electric vacuum cleaner, which radically changed the approach to cleaning.

Day of Remembrance of Saints Alexander, John, and Paul

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholics commemorate Saints Alexander, John, and Paul, the Patriarchs of Constantinople. All three lived at different times but went down in history as devoted defenders of Christian teaching against heresies.

According to the old calendar, believers observe the day of remembrance of Saint Myron the Presbyter, a martyr. In folk tradition, this holiday was called "Myron the Wind-Blower," as strong gusts of wind were often observed at the end of August, symbolizing the approach of autumn.

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
United Nations
Ukraine
Donetsk