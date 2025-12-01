$42.270.07
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 10185 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 18193 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 14210 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 24208 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 35553 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 48448 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41340 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42543 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 39281 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Wet cloudy weather and moderate temperatures: forecasters give prediction for December 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

On December 2, cloudy, wet weather with moderate air temperatures of +3…+7 degrees, in the south +7…+12 degrees, without significant precipitation, is expected in Ukraine. In Kyiv, it will be cloudy, damp, and around +6 degrees.

Wet cloudy weather and moderate temperatures: forecasters give prediction for December 2

On December 2, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy, humid weather with moderate air temperatures, without significant precipitation. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 2, Ukraine will be cloudy, damp, with occasional light rains, or drizzle, or suspended fog with droplets," she wrote.

The air temperature during the day is expected to be +3…+7 degrees, in the south +7…+12 degrees.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv on Tuesday, it will be cloudy, damp, and +6 degrees are expected.

"A cold snap of 2-4 degrees is expected at the end of the week. Winter has come, and this means that spring has become closer," Didenko summarized.

Cloudy and damp: forecasters give prognosis for the first day of winter01.12.25, 06:59 • 2462 views

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv