Wet cloudy weather and moderate temperatures: forecasters give prediction for December 2

On December 2, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy, humid weather with moderate air temperatures, without significant precipitation. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 2, Ukraine will be cloudy, damp, with occasional light rains, or drizzle, or suspended fog with droplets," she wrote.

The air temperature during the day is expected to be +3…+7 degrees, in the south +7…+12 degrees.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv on Tuesday, it will be cloudy, damp, and +6 degrees are expected.

"A cold snap of 2-4 degrees is expected at the end of the week. Winter has come, and this means that spring has become closer," Didenko summarized.

