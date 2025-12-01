Cloudy and damp: forecasters give prognosis for the first day of winter

On Monday, December 1, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon in most western and Vinnytsia regions there will be light rain (in the Carpathians with wet snow), in the rest of the territory without significant precipitation.

In the western and Zhytomyr regions, there will be fog. The wind will be mostly easterly, 3-8 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 3-8° Celsius; in the south of the country, 7-12° Celsius. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Monday. The air temperature will be 5-7° Celsius.

Day of Prosecutors of Ukraine, World AIDS Day and "Wear a Dress" Day: what else is celebrated on December 1