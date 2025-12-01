$42.190.00
November 30, 06:02 PM • 24441 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 36166 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 33048 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 34991 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 34533 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 34576 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 41777 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 33122 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 28102 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24467 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Cloudy and damp: forecasters give prognosis for the first day of winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

On Monday, December 1, most of Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather. Light rain is forecast in the western and Vinnytsia regions, with no significant precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Cloudy and damp: forecasters give prognosis for the first day of winter

On Monday, December 1, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon in most western and Vinnytsia regions there will be light rain (in the Carpathians with wet snow), in the rest of the territory without significant precipitation.

In the western and Zhytomyr regions, there will be fog. The wind will be mostly easterly, 3-8 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 3-8° Celsius; in the south of the country, 7-12° Celsius.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Monday. The air temperature will be 5-7° Celsius.

Day of Prosecutors of Ukraine, World AIDS Day and "Wear a Dress" Day: what else is celebrated on December 1

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine