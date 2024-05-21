Western partners continue to provide assistance to Ukraine's electricity sector

The Energy Support Fund provides technical assistance to energy companies to help them make quick repairs. European partners supply components of power equipment, and cooperation with Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, and the United States on additional equipment for small-scale power generation and distribution is ongoing.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Through the Energy Support Fund, we provide technical assistance, namely equipment for the needs of energy companies, which allows them to quickly conduct a repair campaign and repair what is needed - Kolisnyk says.

According to him, the largest element of assistance from our European partners is power equipment.

In addition, there is systematic work with the Baltic countries, Latvia, Germany, and the United States to obtain additional equipment for the systemic restructuring of small generation or certain elements of electricity distribution or transportation - He added.

The deputy minister says that the Energy Ministry is currently working with Latvia, Lithuania, and Germany to provide Ukraine with old equipment from their non-functioning thermal power plants.

Recall

Lithuania has offered to dismantle its closed thermal power plantsand provide Ukraine with spare parts to help rebuild energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks.