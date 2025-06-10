Went to the pond and didn't return: a 14-year-old boy disappeared in Chernihiv region

The search for a 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after going to the reservoir continues in the village of Dovgalivka, Pryluky district. Rescuers, divers, equipment and a boat are involved in the operation. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The State Emergency Service urged parents not to leave children unattended, especially near water.

Addition

The Ministry of Health reminded about the importance of following the rules of water safety to avoid accidents. In particular, it concerns swimming only in designated places, avoiding alcohol and dangerous activities, using life jackets for those who cannot swim, as well as being aware of potential dangers, such as currents and storms.