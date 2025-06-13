$41.490.02
Weekend weather in Ukraine: brief rains and gradual warming to +25°C, but it will be cooler in the Carpathians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

Brief rains are expected in Ukraine this weekend due to the influence of baric systems. The temperature will gradually increase, reaching +25°C, the warmest will be in the east.

Weekend weather in Ukraine: brief rains and gradual warming to +25°C, but it will be cooler in the Carpathians

This weekend, the influence of two baric systems on the territory of Ukraine will determine unstable weather - short-term rains are expected against the background of increasing temperature values.

UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

On weekends, the weather will be determined by atmospheric fronts against the background of reduced atmospheric pressure. At the same time, a number of regions will be in the field of increased atmospheric pressure from the west - it will spread to the right bank of the country.

On June 14-16, cool air will continue to flow into Ukraine from the northern latitudes, which will gradually warm up, which will become more noticeable on Monday.

- передає Український гідрометеорологічний центр.

The forecast notes that the wind will move from the northwest for several days at a speed of 7-12 meters per second, bringing a cool mass. However, despite the coolness, the temperature values will gradually rise due to the warming of the surface layer of air.

Thus, in the night hours, you should expect up to +16 degrees, and during the day up to +25 degrees Celsius. 

According to the forecast, it will be warmest in the east on Monday - up to +27 degrees. And the freshest in the Carpathians - there will be +4 + 9 degrees at night, and during the day +13, +19 degrees Celsius.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that a cooling is expected in Ukraine on June 13 to +15…+19°С, strong north-westerly wind with gusts up to 20 m/s. Rain will fall in the northern, central regions and in the Kharkiv region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
