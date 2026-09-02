Weather on September 2: where brief showers will occur in Ukraine

On Wednesday, September 2, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the Precarpathian region and most central regions, a cold atmospheric front will cause brief rain in some areas; in the rest of the territory, dry weather will be determined by a high-pressure system. During the day, meteorologists expect moderate warmth, with noticeably warmer conditions in Zakarpattia and the southeastern part of the country.

In the Precarpathian region and most central ... regions, brief rain in some areas; dry weather in the rest of the territory. Winds predominantly westerly, 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures 22–27°, up to 31° in Zakarpattia and the southeastern part; 17–22° in the Carpathians - the statement said.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on September 2, with rain possible. Temperature +27°...+29°.

We remind you

Astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko called August 30–September 3 a tense period for Ukraine. She advises against rushing into decisions and recommends monitoring official warnings.

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