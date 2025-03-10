Weather in Ukraine: where it will be the warmest on Monday
Kyiv • UNN
On March 10, warm weather is expected in Ukraine with no significant precipitation, temperatures ranging from +12 to +17 degrees. In the west of the country, it will warm up to +20, while on the seaside it will be cooler - from +7 to +12 degrees.
On Monday, March 10, forecasters predict warm weather in Ukraine with no significant precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, the daytime air temperature will fluctuate between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius. At the same time, up to 20° is expected in the west of the country, and 7-12° on the sea coasts.
The wind will be southeast at 7-12 m/s.
In Kyiv and the region, there will be slight cloudiness, with no precipitation. The temperature during the day will be 15-17° Celsius.
