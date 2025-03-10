Day of the State Anthem of Ukraine, International Day of Women Judges: what else can be celebrated on March 10
March 10 is celebrated as the Day of the State Anthem of Ukraine, International Day of Women Judges, and Mario Day. The world also celebrates Bagpipe Day, Brake Day, and International Day of Wonder.
Today, March 10, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the National Anthem, a professional holiday celebrated by women judges, and computer game enthusiasts can join the celebration of Mario Day, reports UNN.
Every year in the second week of March, the World Salt Awareness Week is celebrated (from March 10 to March 17). The aim of this event, initiated by the World Salt and Health Movement in 2008, is to engage the public in reducing salt consumption in the diet to improve health.
The event also serves as an appeal to food manufacturers and government authorities to provide consumers with the right to choose products with reduced salt content.
The daily salt intake should not exceed 5 grams (1 teaspoon). Salt in small amounts is a necessary substance for the body, but excessive consumption can lead to health problems.
Today in Ukraine, the Day of the National Anthem is celebrated. The event was established in 2021 by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution. It was on March 10, 1865, in the Polish city of Przemyśl that the work of composer Mykhailo Verbytsky to the words of poet Pavlo Chubynsky "Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished" was performed for the first time.
Ukrainian ethnographer, folklorist, and poet Pavlo Chubynsky wrote his poem in 1862. On January 15, 1992, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the musical version of the National Anthem.
On March 6, 2003, the Parliament of Ukraine adopted the law "On the National Anthem of Ukraine."
Since 2009, March 10 has been celebrated as International Women Judges Day. The initiative was launched by the International Association of Women Judges. Its goal is to encourage more women to pursue careers in the judicial system and to seek solutions to the problems faced by women judges in many countries.
According to statistics, about 40% of all judges in the world are women.
Today, computer game enthusiasts can join Mario Day – an iconic character for gamers of many generations.
Mario debuted in 1981 in the arcade game "Donkey Kong," created by the legendary Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto.
Since then, Mario has become the face of Nintendo, appearing in over 200 games and becoming the best-selling video game series of all time. Mario's adventures, along with characters like Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser, have captivated players of all ages, making him a cultural icon.
According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyrs Kondrat of Nicomedia and his disciples.
Kondrat lived in the 3rd century in Nicomedia. He was a preacher, theologian, and had the gift of healing. When a new ruler arrived in Nicomedia, the persecution of Christians intensified.
Kondrat and his followers were thrown into prison. They were subjected to cruel torture to renounce their faith in the Lord, but no one agreed. The enraged ruler ordered the execution of Kondrat and his disciples.
Also, today, as you go to work, don't forget to take something to eat, thus celebrating the Day of the Snack. "Snack" is a small light or, conversely, nutritious bite that we take with us either to work, or for a walk, or on the road. The word "snack" is mining slang, it originated in the coal regions of Donbas and is still used, spreading to other cities.
Also, on March 10, the world celebrates International Bagpipe Day and Bagpiper's Day. The holiday was created in 2012, and the idea for its creation belongs to the head of the Bagpipers' Society, Andy Letcher. On this day, anyone, anywhere can go out on the street and play the bagpipe. The main goal of the holiday is to inform about this unique national musical instrument. Since 1986, the Bagpipers' Society has aimed to attract new musicians to play this instrument to preserve its history.
In addition, today is celebrated as International Day of Wonder - a holiday for everything unusual and impressive, including ourselves.