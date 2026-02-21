$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
01:53 PM • 956 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 6774 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 10823 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
09:59 AM • 10535 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 12408 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 21819 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 32371 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26396 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30349 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27993 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Publications
Exclusives
Weather in Ukraine on February 22 - forecasters announced Sunday's forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

On February 22, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Snow and rain are forecast in some regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Weather in Ukraine on February 22 - forecasters announced Sunday's forecast

On Sunday, February 22, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Snow and rain are forecast in some regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Light snow is forecast in the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, with rain during the day. At night, light snow is also possible in the south of Odesa region. However, no significant precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.

On the roads of the country, except for the southeast, there will be ice in places. The wind will be south-westerly, in the south and east of the country north-easterly, 5-10 m/s, in the Carpathians during the day in places gusts of 15-20 m/s

- the post says.

Meanwhile, at night the temperature will be 10-15°C below zero, in the northeast up to 18°C below zero, and during the day it is expected from 3°C below zero to 2°C above zero.

In the western and southern regions, at night 1-6°C below zero, during the day 1-6°C above zero; in Crimea, at night 0-5°C above zero, during the day 3-8°C above zero

- the post says.

Recall

Winter weather with frosty nights is expected in Ukraine. And from February 23, a significant change in air mass to a warmer one will begin in most regions.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine