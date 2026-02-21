Weather in Ukraine on February 22 - forecasters announced Sunday's forecast

On Sunday, February 22, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Snow and rain are forecast in some regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Light snow is forecast in the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, with rain during the day. At night, light snow is also possible in the south of Odesa region. However, no significant precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.

On the roads of the country, except for the southeast, there will be ice in places. The wind will be south-westerly, in the south and east of the country north-easterly, 5-10 m/s, in the Carpathians during the day in places gusts of 15-20 m/s - the post says.

Meanwhile, at night the temperature will be 10-15°C below zero, in the northeast up to 18°C below zero, and during the day it is expected from 3°C below zero to 2°C above zero.

In the western and southern regions, at night 1-6°C below zero, during the day 1-6°C above zero; in Crimea, at night 0-5°C above zero, during the day 3-8°C above zero - the post says.

Winter weather with frosty nights is expected in Ukraine. And from February 23, a significant change in air mass to a warmer one will begin in most regions.