Weather in Kyiv on July 4-5: possible thunderstorms, hail, and squalls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

In Kyiv, thunderstorms, sometimes hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected on July 4 during the day and on July 5 at night; a Level I danger has been declared. The city authorities recommend avoiding dangerous places and have provided contacts for eliminating the consequences of bad weather.

On Friday, July 4, in the afternoon, with retention overnight on July 5, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Forecasters predict a level I danger (yellow). Kyiv residents were also warned about complications in the work of energy, construction, and utility enterprises, as well as complications in traffic.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration recommends avoiding being near billboards, power lines, large trees during a thunderstorm, and not parking vehicles near them.

The Kyiv City State Administration also published contact phone numbers where you can call to eliminate the consequences of the storm:

  • if the roadway or sidewalks are flooded, you should contact the dispatcher of "Kyivavtodor" utility company: 0442847419;
    • if a tree has fallen or branches have broken – you should call the emergency dispatch service of "Kyivzelenbud" utility company: 0442724018;
      • when falling trees or branches threaten life, you should contact rescuers: 101 or 0444303713;
        • if people are injured, you should immediately call 103;
          • if traffic lights or road signs are out of order, you should call 0503873542.

            Recall

            Since July 3, temporary restrictions for freight transport have been in effect in Kyiv . These restrictions apply to trucks weighing more than 24 tons at an air temperature of +28°C and above to preserve the road surface.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            KyivWeather and environment
            Kyiv City State Administration
            Kyiv
