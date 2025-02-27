Weather forecast for February 27: it will get warmer in some regions of Ukraine

Today, February 27, there will be no precipitation in Ukraine. And the cold air is slowly receding. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometcenter, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the weather in Ukraine will continue to be determined by an area of high atmospheric pressure, so precipitation is not expected. Cold air is slowly receding.

At the same time, it will last the longest in the northeast and east of the country, where the coldest weather is forecast, with 0-5° Celsius during the day.

In the western regions, on the contrary, the warming will be most noticeable during the daytime, with temperatures of 5-10° Celsius. In the rest of the country, the daytime temperature will be pleasant and in the range of small positive values, - the statement said.

The wind is mostly southeast, 5-10 m/s. On the roads, except for the western and most southern regions, there will be ice cover in some places.

Weather in Kyiv and the region

Partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. On the roads there will be ice cover in some places.

The wind will be mostly southeast, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature will be 0-5° Celsius; in Kyiv, 2-4° Celsius.

