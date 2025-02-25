Ukrainians warned about the danger of falling icicles: how to protect yourself from injuries

As a result of warming, icicles appear on the roofs of buildings and on trees. Accordingly, there is a risk of injury due to their falling, as well as snow. This was reported by the Patrol Police, UNN reports.

Law enforcement officers give the following advice:

When passing houses or trees, make sure that there is no snow or icicles on them;

If you hear a suspicious noise above your head, you should press against the wall and hide under the eaves;

We need to take care of the safety of children, not to walk with them in places where icicles or snow can fall;

Do not leave the vehicle in places where there is a risk of snow and ice falling.

What the weather forecasters say

The forecast for the average monthly air temperature and precipitation in March 2025, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, is as follows: the average monthly air temperature is expected to be 1-7 degrees Celsius, which is 1-1.5 degrees higher than normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be 22-42 mm (50-74 mm in the Carpathians), which is less than normal.

