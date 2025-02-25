Ukrainians warned about the danger of falling icicles: how to protect yourself from injuries

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 22090 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 41596 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 82032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 48915 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110650 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97338 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112050 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116601 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149136 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 91282 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 47835 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105757 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 59188 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 42358 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 82032 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110650 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149136 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140050 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172537 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 17269 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 42358 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132740 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134627 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163085 views
Ukrainians warned about the danger of falling icicles: how to protect yourself from injuries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27954 views

Due to the warming, dangerous icicles and snow accumulations are forming on roofs and trees. The Patrol Police has provided recommendations on safety and behavior during the thaw.

As a result of warming, icicles appear on the roofs of buildings and on trees. Accordingly, there is a risk of injury due to their falling, as well as snow. This was reported by the Patrol Police, UNN reports.

Law enforcement officers give the following advice:

  • When passing houses or trees, make sure that there is no snow or icicles on them;
    • If you hear a suspicious noise above your head, you should press against the wall and hide under the eaves;
      • We need to take care of the safety of children, not to walk with them in places where icicles or snow can fall;
        • Do not leave the vehicle in places where there is a risk of snow and ice falling.

          What the weather forecasters say

          The forecast for the average monthly air temperature and precipitation in March 2025, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, is as follows: the average monthly air temperature is expected to be 1-7 degrees Celsius, which is 1-1.5 degrees higher than normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be 22-42 mm (50-74 mm in the Carpathians), which is less than normal.

          Frost in Ukraine will ease: weather forecast for Monday24.02.25, 07:17 • 94144 views

          Lilia Podolyak

          SocietyLife hack
          carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
          ukraineUkraine

