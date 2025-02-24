ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Exclusive

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

Frost in Ukraine will ease: weather forecast for Monday

Frost in Ukraine will ease: weather forecast for Monday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94381 views

On February 24, Ukraine is expected to experience a decrease in frost and mostly dry weather. Temperatures at night will be from -3 to -16, during the day from -7 to +6 degrees, with icy conditions on the roads.

In Ukraine, on Monday, February 24, the frost will ease slightly. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Partly cloudy weather is expected, without precipitation, only in the afternoon in the eastern regions there will be light snow. There will be ice on the roads in some places. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature during the day will be from -1° to +6°. During the day, 2 to 6 degrees Celsius is expected in the west, and 3 to 2 degrees Celsius in other regions. In the eastern part of the country, the thermometer will not rise above -3 to -7 degrees during the day.

At night, the temperature in the northern regions may drop to -10-16 degrees, in the rest of the country - -9-12 degrees, and in the western and southern regions - from -3 to -9 degrees.

Image

It will be dry and sunny in Kyiv and the region. The night temperature will be -12-14 degrees, and 0-2 degrees below zero during the day.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
Kyiv
