Frost in Ukraine will ease: weather forecast for Monday

In Ukraine, on Monday, February 24, the frost will ease slightly. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Partly cloudy weather is expected, without precipitation, only in the afternoon in the eastern regions there will be light snow. There will be ice on the roads in some places. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature during the day will be from -1° to +6°. During the day, 2 to 6 degrees Celsius is expected in the west, and 3 to 2 degrees Celsius in other regions. In the eastern part of the country, the thermometer will not rise above -3 to -7 degrees during the day.

At night, the temperature in the northern regions may drop to -10-16 degrees, in the rest of the country - -9-12 degrees, and in the western and southern regions - from -3 to -9 degrees.

It will be dry and sunny in Kyiv and the region. The night temperature will be -12-14 degrees, and 0-2 degrees below zero during the day.

Shrovetide, National Day of Prayer, World Bartender's Day: what else is celebrated on February 24