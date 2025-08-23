"We will not release bandits": Lukashenka refused to fulfill Trump's promise to release political prisoners

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka stated that he would not fulfill the promise given to US President Donald Trump to release political prisoners. This was reported by BELTA, informs UNN.

Details

According to Lukashenka, this was one of the topics of his phone conversation with Trump, "but very briefly." As the dictator said, there is a special commission in the country authorized to consider relevant requests from convicts, but specific decisions remain personally with the head of state, and an important factor in making such decisions is how people will perceive it.

I'm not particularly worried about my rating, but I do care what my society will say about my actions. We released 16 people – not everyone unequivocally accepted it, although they don't have the full information - said Lukashenka.

He clarified that initially the proposal came from the US, no one in Belarus offered to release prisoners on any terms. 16 people were pardoned, one of whom is now "causing trouble" among fugitives, being in Lithuania.

"Do you want one and a half or two thousand (as they count)? Take them to yourselves, take them there. To expect that we will release bandits who burned, blew up, and they admit it? We will release them, and they will again wage war against us? Society will not support me here," summarized the Belarusian dictator.

Recall

