ukenru
01:11 PM
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

We want to bring back 1,000 people, work on lists is underway - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 372 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov discussed a new prisoner exchange with the Russian side; Ukraine aims to return 1,000 people. President Zelenskyy states that Russia is delaying the process despite agreements.

We want to bring back 1,000 people, work on lists is underway - Zelenskyy

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov discussed a new prisoner exchange with the Russian side. Ukraine wants to take 1,000 Ukrainians from Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Rustem spoke with Medinsky about the exchange – they are in contact. We want to take 1,000 people, they are working on the lists 

- said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the President noted that Russia is again dragging its feet.

We can meet with them even tomorrow if we just want to talk. But we need a result. We have read all their memorandums, we know them well. And they have read ours – they have studied them very well. They know what they want, and we know what we want. We can just meet with them without any movement forward – and such empty meetings are beneficial to them, but this does not bring us closer to peace. They lied again – we meet, there is an agreement on an exchange, and besides the exchange, there is an agreement on the format in which the leaders meet to try to agree on an end to the war, on one stage or another. But they only met and agreed on an exchange. They returned and said: "Let's have the exchange, civilians... after the civilians, there will be a call with Rustem, we will discuss further." They had a call. Now they say: "we probably need to do something else – technical meetings." That is, they are delaying everything 

- added Zelenskyy.

Addition

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov stated that an exchange of prisoners of war is currently underway between Russia and Ukraine. Further steps regarding ceasefire issues, according to him, may take place after trilateral and bilateral meetings in Washington.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine