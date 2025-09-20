We want to bring back 1,000 people, work on lists is underway - Zelenskyy

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov discussed a new prisoner exchange with the Russian side. Ukraine wants to take 1,000 Ukrainians from Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

At the same time, the President noted that Russia is again dragging its feet.

We can meet with them even tomorrow if we just want to talk. But we need a result. We have read all their memorandums, we know them well. And they have read ours – they have studied them very well. They know what they want, and we know what we want. We can just meet with them without any movement forward – and such empty meetings are beneficial to them, but this does not bring us closer to peace. They lied again – we meet, there is an agreement on an exchange, and besides the exchange, there is an agreement on the format in which the leaders meet to try to agree on an end to the war, on one stage or another. But they only met and agreed on an exchange. They returned and said: "Let's have the exchange, civilians... after the civilians, there will be a call with Rustem, we will discuss further." They had a call. Now they say: "we probably need to do something else – technical meetings." That is, they are delaying everything