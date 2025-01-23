“We need US leadership": Sibiga backs Trump's announcement of tough sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that it is necessary to raise the price for Russia's aggression through a tough sanctions policy and force it to the negotiating table.

He said this at the panel discussion Ukraine: The Road Ahead on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports UNN.

The US president called for an immediate end to the war, offering to conclude a deal, otherwise he promises to impose tough sanctionsagainst Russia.

So, it was a really strong message and a powerful signal. We need to increase pressure on Russia and force it to the negotiating table. We need US leadership. We need more US involvement. This is the first point - said Sibiga.

The second point, according to the Minister, is the need to raise the price for Russia for its further aggression.

We need to weaken Russia, for example, through a strong sanctions policy. And the third point is to strengthen Ukraine. We need a deterrence package to stabilize the situation, first of all on the battlefield, to strengthen our defensive military capabilities, and we are ready to do our homework. So we really welcome these strong statements from President Trump - noted Sibiga.

There is confidence that he will be a winner, which opens up additional opportunities for a new dynamic in diplomatic efforts to end the war and achieve a lasting, just and comprehensive peace, the minister said.

Sibiga also emphasized the importance of supporting allies, stressing the inseparability of European and Ukrainian security.

He noted that Ukraine will not lose, despite the difficult situation it finds itself in. According to him, February will mark three years since the beginning of the brutal Russian aggression, and although many doubted Ukraine's ability to withstand it three years ago, the country has proven the opposite.

Yes, we are not in the strongest position right now. This is true. That is why it is so important to implement the concept of peace through strength. We have a clear understanding of this concept and its elements that can strengthen our position right now. In my humble opinion, the outcome of this war will shape a new global security order. And it will be a very unstable and dangerous world if Russia is rewarded for its aggression - said the Foreign Minister.

He believes it is unacceptable to put the aggressor Russia on the same level as Ukraine, which is fighting for its independence.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin should be talked to only from a position of strengthand that negotiations without Ukraine are doomed to failure.