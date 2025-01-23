“We need US leadership": Sibiga backs Trump's announcement of tough sanctions against Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101097 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102188 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110176 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112833 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134367 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104333 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103833 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113480 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121929 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 75840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116904 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49120 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 50901 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134367 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137350 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168616 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158270 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 34817 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 50901 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116904 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121929 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140933 views
Actual
“We need US leadership": Sibiga backs Trump's announcement of tough sanctions against Russia

“We need US leadership": Sibiga backs Trump's announcement of tough sanctions against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21706 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister supported Trump's announcement of tough sanctions against Russia and emphasized the need for US leadership. Sibiga outlined three key points for achieving peace through strength.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that it is necessary to raise the price for Russia's aggression through a tough sanctions policy and force it to the negotiating table.

He said this at the panel discussion Ukraine: The Road Ahead on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports UNN.

The US president called for an immediate end to the war, offering to conclude a deal, otherwise he promises to impose tough sanctionsagainst Russia.

So, it was a really strong message and a powerful signal. We need to increase pressure on Russia and force it to the negotiating table. We need US leadership. We need more US involvement. This is the first point

- said Sibiga.

The second point, according to the Minister, is the need to raise the price for Russia for its further aggression.

We need to weaken Russia, for example, through a strong sanctions policy. And the third point is to strengthen Ukraine. We need a deterrence package to stabilize the situation, first of all on the battlefield, to strengthen our defensive military capabilities, and we are ready to do our homework. So we really welcome these strong statements from President Trump

- noted Sibiga.

There is confidence that he will be a winner, which opens up additional opportunities for a new dynamic in diplomatic efforts to end the war and achieve a lasting, just and comprehensive peace, the minister said.

The newly elected US president called for an immediate end to the war, offering to conclude a deal, otherwise he promised to impose tough sanctions on Russia.

Sibiga also emphasized the importance of supporting allies, stressing the inseparability of European and Ukrainian security.

He noted that Ukraine will not lose, despite the difficult situation it finds itself in. According to him, February will mark three years since the beginning of the brutal Russian aggression, and although many doubted Ukraine's ability to withstand it three years ago, the country has proven the opposite.

Yes, we are not in the strongest position right now. This is true. That is why it is so important to implement the concept of peace through strength. We have a clear understanding of this concept and its elements that can strengthen our position right now. In my humble opinion, the outcome of this war will shape a new global security order. And it will be a very unstable and dangerous world if Russia is rewarded for its aggression

- said the Foreign Minister.

He believes it is unacceptable to put the aggressor Russia on the same level as Ukraine, which is fighting for its independence.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Putin should be talked to only from a position of strengthand that negotiations without Ukraine are doomed to failure. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising