We need the 17th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine spoke at the meeting of the Euro Council, where he called for the implementation of the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Zelensky also emphasized the need to unblock work on the clusters regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU.
It is necessary to continue the sanctions pressure on Russia and the 17th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation is needed. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky while speaking at a meeting of the Euro Council, reports UNN.
I am grateful for the 16th package of EU sanctions, and we must continue this pressure. We need the 17th package of sanctions. Sanctions must remain in place until Russia ends the occupation
The President also called on the EU to expedite the work on developing a special European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience.
Given all these circumstances, it is necessary to speed up the work of our teams in the negotiations regarding Ukraine's EU membership. Currently, the work on the clusters is effectively blocked without any rational reasons. We need common sense, we need to unblock the work on the clusters, and this can be done at the leadership level
In February, the EU adopted the 16th package of economic and individual sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Zelensky expressed support for strengthening international sanctions against Russia, particularly on issues related to circumventing restrictions and supporting the economy of the aggressor country.
Politico reported that Hungary rejected the EU document project on security guarantees and military assistance to Ukraine at the ambassadors' meeting.