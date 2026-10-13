"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedy

Vitalii Chovnyk and Iryna Fedyshyn

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn lost her baby daughter. Her husband Vitaliy Chovnyk reported this on Instagram, UNN reports.

We lost our little daughter… My heart is broken to pieces, the most terrible days of my life… it hurts terribly …. Iryna is alive, but she is in a serious condition; we almost lost her too ….. We ask for prayers for the soul of our little angel and for Iryna’s health and recovery - Vitaliy Chovnyk reported.

We would add

Several weeks ago, pregnant Iryna Fedyshyn, together with her husband and two sons, held a gender reveal party.

"This is God’s blessing. We are infinitely happy and thank God for this gift," Fedyshyn wrote, sharing a video in which her sons released pink smoke from cans and the family learned that they were expecting a girl.

Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering