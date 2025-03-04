We know that the Russian Federation has not changed its positions and demands regarding Ukraine - Zelensky.
Kyiv • UNN
The president stated that Russia will demand a reduction of the Ukrainian army and a legal renunciation of territories. Ukraine is ready for swift negotiations, but only on the condition of preserving sovereignty.
Kyiv is aware that the Russians have not changed their positions and demands regarding Ukraine. The occupiers will demand a reduction of the Ukrainian army and will want a legal renunciation of territories.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address, reports UNN.
We know that the Russians have not changed their positions and demands regarding Ukraine. They will demand a reduction of our army, will want a legal renunciation of our territories, as well as a significant political deformation of Ukraine with a weakening of the Ukrainian Constitution. And I will say that, in fact, as long as we all in Ukraine stand together and firmly, as long as we are here, no one will succeed in this – peace will be worthy
Supplement
Today, March 4, Zelensky announced that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."
Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky.