We have taken a very powerful step towards organizing a meeting between Zelensky and Orban - Yermak

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

We have taken a very powerful step towards organizing a meeting between Zelensky and Orban - Yermak

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that today a very powerful step was taken to organize a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Viktor Orban.

Today, a very powerful step has been taken to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, a UNN correspondent reports.

Today we, both sides, made it absolutely clear that we are interested in holding a meeting at the level of the Prime Minister of Hungary and the President of Ukraine. I believe that today we have made a very powerful step towards this meeting. Of course, we all understand and are interested in making this meeting successful and it really opens a new page in our relations

- Yermak said.

Yermak also noted that no specific date for the meeting was discussed today.

Addendum

Today in Uzhhorod, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna reported that Ukraine is working on preparing for Orban's visit.

Anna Murashko

