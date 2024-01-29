We have taken a very powerful step towards organizing a meeting between Zelensky and Orban - Yermak

Today, a very powerful step has been taken to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, a UNN correspondent reports.

Today we, both sides, made it absolutely clear that we are interested in holding a meeting at the level of the Prime Minister of Hungary and the President of Ukraine. I believe that today we have made a very powerful step towards this meeting. Of course, we all understand and are interested in making this meeting successful and it really opens a new page in our relations - Yermak said.

Yermak also noted that no specific date for the meeting was discussed today.

Addendum

Today in Uzhhorod, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna reported that Ukraine is working on preparing for Orban's visit.