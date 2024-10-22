“We have already received the first 6 grant applications.” Svyrydenko tells about new grant support for youth
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced the launch of a grant program for young people. Six applications have already been received, and the number of business projects is expected to grow, as the program is aimed at retaining young people in Ukraine.
Last week, a grant support program for young people was launched. The first six applications have already been submitted, and the number of business projects is expected to grow. This was stated by the First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko in a commentary to a journalist of UNN.
We already have the first 6 grant applications from young people. I believe that this grant program for young people will help them stay in Ukraine. In my opinion, there should be a set of tools to help young people stay and work
According to her, this set includes education, grants for business, and a mortgage program.
"We understand that young people will stay if they realize that they can realize their potential here. We have talked a lot with young people and discussed their business ideas, and they say that financial institutions do not provide loans due to lack of experience," the minister said.
She emphasized that the Ministry of Economy expects many business projects from this program.
"This program is designed for the next year, and there will also be microgrants for our own businesses," Svyrydenko added.
Recall
In August of this year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the Ukrainian Youth Forum, announced three updated state youth support programs : the expansion of the eHouse program, grants for own business, and grants for education.