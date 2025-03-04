"We do not consider a 'Plan B', only victory: Shmyhal on Ukraine's actions in case of cessation of partner assistance."
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Ukraine stated that "Plan B" is not being considered, the only option is victory and survival. In the event of a cessation of support from the EU and the USA, Ukraine will continue the fight for victory.
In the event of a cessation of support from the EU and the USA, Ukraine's only plan is to win and survive. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, during a press conference, as reported by a correspondent from UNN.
Details
When asked where Ukraine would get money in the event of a cessation of support from partners, Shmyhal emphasized that the only plan for our state is victory.
We have one plan — to win and survive. There can be no other plan, only "Plan A" — to fight until Ukraine's victory. This is our plan, and we are working according to this plan. We have faced various challenges over these three years. There have been different situations, some extremely difficult and others easier, but each time we overcome these challenges because we have no choice.
"We will either overcome them, defend our state, fight the enemy, and win, or 'Plan B' will be written by someone else. So I do not consider 'Plan B'. Our 'Plan A' is our victory," added the Prime Minister.
Reminder
Advisor to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak outlined three key points following the announcement of the suspension of military aid from the USA, including regarding compensation for this support. In particular, he reminded that Ukraine has already experienced a long-term suspension of military support programs from the USA.