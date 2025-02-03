We are working to strengthen the army: Syrskyi expects improvement of recruitment activities and training of newcomers

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that in January 2025, the number of units was increased, and noted that there are plans for the next period.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held a meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the first month of 2025.

Syrsky noted the state of saturation with personnel, in particular, stating the following:

He emphasized the need to improve recruitment and strengthen the psychological resilience of soldiers. Measures to adapt newcomers arriving from training centers should be taken before they are involved in combat missions - General Syrsky said.

He explained that the resilience of the army depends on how people are trained and educated.

In January, we were able to slightly increase the number of units that are being withdrawn to restore combat capability. We have plans for the next period as well. - emphasized Syrsky.

Among other things, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also said that the development of units and units of the Land Forces, Air Assault Forces, Marines, and Unmanned Systems Forces is ongoing by increasing the number of unmanned systems in their composition.

On the ground, we are first of all supplying personnel and equipment to those units that are already engaged in defense on the front line. At the same time, we continue to take measures to relocate and second military personnel from non-combat to combat military units. We are taking into account the challenges of the times and working to strengthen the army even in the current difficult conditions. The reform of the organizational structure of the Armed Forces is ongoing. We have begun implementing measures to transition to a corps structure.

Regarding the situation on the battlefield:

We continue to effectively destroy the enemy's military facilities in order to reduce its strike potential. We are destroying the enemy both on the territory of Ukraine and in Russia.

Syrsky emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region and the destruction of military targets deep in the aggressor country are among the priorities.

We are focusing our efforts primarily on steadily holding the borders and preventing the enemy from advancing, enhancing training of military personnel and building up the unmanned component. - He added.

