We are working to strengthen the army: Syrskyi expects improvement of recruitment activities and training of newcomers

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 42670 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75689 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104138 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125835 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102798 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131248 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103642 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100063 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29367 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114230 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108703 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 42670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125835 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131248 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163787 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153764 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7734 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13636 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108703 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114230 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138987 views
Actual
We are working to strengthen the army: Syrskyi expects improvement of recruitment activities and training of newcomers

We are working to strengthen the army: Syrskyi expects improvement of recruitment activities and training of newcomers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23463 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced an increase in the number of units in January 2025 and plans for the future. The development of the troops continues through recruitment, training, and the build-up of unmanned systems.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that in January 2025, the number of units was increased, and noted that there are plans for the next period.

Transmits to UNN with a link to General Syrsky's FB page.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held a meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the first month of 2025.

Syrsky noted the state of saturation with personnel, in particular, stating the following:

He emphasized the need to improve recruitment and strengthen the psychological resilience of soldiers. Measures to adapt newcomers arriving from training centers should be taken before they are involved in combat missions

- General Syrsky said.

He explained that the resilience of the army depends on how people are trained and educated.

In January, we were able to slightly increase the number of units that are being withdrawn to restore combat capability. We have plans for the next period as well.

- emphasized Syrsky.

Among other things, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also said that the development of units and units of the Land Forces, Air Assault Forces, Marines, and Unmanned Systems Forces is ongoing by increasing the number of unmanned systems in their composition.

On the ground, we are first of all supplying personnel and equipment to those units that are already engaged in defense on the front line. At the same time, we continue to take measures to relocate and second military personnel from non-combat to combat military units. We are taking into account the challenges of the times and working to strengthen the army even in the current difficult conditions. The reform of the organizational structure of the Armed Forces is ongoing. We have begun implementing measures to transition to a corps structure. 

Regarding the situation on the battlefield:

We continue to effectively destroy the enemy's military facilities in order to reduce its strike potential. We are destroying the enemy both on the territory of Ukraine and in Russia.

Syrsky emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region and the destruction of military targets deep in the aggressor country are among the priorities.

We are focusing our efforts primarily on steadily holding the borders and preventing the enemy from advancing, enhancing training of military personnel and building up the unmanned component.

- He added.

Recall

The Russian intelligence services GRU and FSB are leading the operations of explosions in the territorial recruitment centers of Ukraine. At the same time, Russia is intensifying its media campaign to undermine mobilization through social media.

Over the past 24 hours , the Russian army lost 1,300 soldiers and more than 170 pieces of equipment. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 841,660 people.

"The guilty must be punished": Syrsky reacts to three attacks on military03.02.25, 08:58 • 30894 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising