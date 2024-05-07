We are preparing meetings that will definitely become news in the coming weeks - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing meetings and documents that will definitely become news in the coming weeks. We are talking about new visits to Ukraine by partners and new security agreements. Ukraine is preparing the actual start of negotiations with the European Union for June. This was announced in an evening address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy emphasized that all the details would be worked out one hundred percent on the Ukrainian side.

"Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations. And Ukraine expects the same activity - effective activity - - from its partners Zelensky said

Ukraine is also continuing its marathon preparations for the first Global Peace Summit.

Every leader who will participate in the Summit, every leader who is now helping to organize the Summit, every state whose strength we are now adding to the common force of protecting human life, will definitely show themselves in this marathon - in the preparation of the Peace Summit. Today I spoke with the leaders of Spain, Belgium, Latvia, Finland and Cape Verde. Step by step, we will become a truly global community - every continent will be represented at our Summit in Switzerland - the President said

