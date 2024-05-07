We are preparing meetings that will definitely become news in the coming weeks - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85789 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108273 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151076 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155044 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251188 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174344 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165571 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226359 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36379 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34223 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68364 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62471 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251188 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226359 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238095 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224855 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85789 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62471 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68364 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113085 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113970 views
We are preparing meetings that will definitely become news in the coming weeks - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25655 views

Ukraine is preparing meetings and documents that will make news in the coming weeks, including new visits by partners, new security agreements, the start of negotiations with the European Union in June, and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Ukraine is preparing meetings and documents that will definitely become news in the coming weeks. We are talking about new visits to Ukraine by partners and new security agreements. Ukraine is preparing the actual start of negotiations with the European Union for June. This was announced in an evening address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that all the details would be worked out one hundred percent on the Ukrainian side.

"Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations. And Ukraine expects the same activity - effective activity - - from its partners

Zelensky said

Addendum Addendum

Ukraine is also continuing its marathon preparations for the first Global Peace Summit.

Every leader who will participate in the Summit, every leader who is now helping to organize the Summit, every state whose strength we are now adding to the common force of protecting human life, will definitely show themselves in this marathon - in the preparation of the Peace Summit. Today I spoke with the leaders of Spain, Belgium, Latvia, Finland and Cape Verde. Step by step, we will become a truly global community - every continent will be represented at our Summit in Switzerland

- the President said

President of Finland confirms his participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy07.05.24, 20:01 • 20727 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
latviaLatvia
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
belgiumBelgium
spainSpain
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

