"We are not ready for a Russian attack, nor for an attack by another nation": Italian Defense Minister considers the country defenseless and militarily weak

September 16, 04:50 PM • 17954 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM • 32631 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM • 22698 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 38289 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM • 53565 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM • 25340 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM • 42620 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37116 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16845 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37850 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Trump administration approved first package of military aid to Ukraine, financed by allies - media
There is no friendly intention in Russia: Zelenskyy on the report of the Foreign Intelligence Service
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in Ukraine
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - media
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 17954 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 03:22 PM • 32631 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 22325 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 10:07 AM • 53565 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 09:19 AM • 42620 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
The Guardian
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

"We are not ready for a Russian attack, nor for an attack by another nation": Italian Defense Minister considers the country defenseless and militarily weak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated that the country is not equipped to repel a potential military attack due to decades of underinvestment in defense. Italy plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, but the creation of an autonomous air defense system is not possible before 2031.

"We are not ready for a Russian attack, nor for an attack by another nation": Italian Defense Minister considers the country defenseless and militarily weak

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated that the country is not equipped to repel a potential military attack, particularly from Russia. According to him, decades of underinvestment in the defense sector have left Italy vulnerable. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  The Guardian.

We are not ready for a Russian attack, nor for an attack by another nation. I have been saying this for a long time. I think our job is to put this country in a position to defend itself if a madman decides to attack us - I mean not just Putin, I mean anyone.

- he stated.

Crosetto emphasized that Italy, like other NATO members, has agreed to increase defense spending over the next decade, but this step remains unpopular among citizens. Currently, the country spends only 1.5% of its GDP on defense, while it plans to increase this figure to 5% by 2035.

According to the minister's estimates, the creation of an autonomous air defense system in Italy is possible no earlier than 2031. At the same time, his warnings drew criticism from Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who stated that the main threat to the country is migrants, not Russia.

Recall

Recently, President Zelenskyy stated that the first joint plant with Ukraine for weapons production is being built in Denmark. Kyiv hopes that Italy will also join in the implementation of similar projects for joint production.

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
The Guardian
NATO
Denmark
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine