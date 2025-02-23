“We are not interested in Russian territories": Zelensky reveals plans for Kursk region

Ukraine is not interested in Russian territories, in particular the Kursk region, which has been controlled by the Armed Forces for more than six months, but this territory can be used to exchange Ukrainian territory. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

"No, we are interested in our Ukrainian territories, and in any case, the Kursk region will give us the opportunity to exchange this Kursk region for our territories. I am sure that when we get to the issue of territorial integrity and the issue of certain steps, I think it will help us," Zelensky said.

On February 14, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported significant enemy losses in the Kursk region - more than 48,000 people, including about 20,000 killed. The Ukrainian military controls hundreds of square kilometers of Russian territory.