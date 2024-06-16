We all agree that Russia should not be at this table now - Rutte

Russia should not take part in peace talks until it complies with international principles and the UN Charter adopted in 1945.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

We all agree that Russia should not be at this table right now. Peace will come only when Russia agrees to all international principles and the UN Charter adopted in 1945. We are taking steps towards peace, but there are many obstacles on the way - Rütte said.

Recall

As of now, the work on the text of the resolution on the results of the Peace Summit has been completed. It will be open for other countries to joineven after the summit.