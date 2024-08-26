Water supply in Zhytomyr suspended due to shelling

The Zhytomyr Vodokanal reported the suspension of water supply in Zhytomyr as a result of the city's power outage, UNN reports.

Dear citizens, as a result of a missile attack, the water supply in Zhytomyr has been suspended - the company said.

More information on the resumption of water supply will be forthcoming.

Recall

On August 26, russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.

The attack led to problems with power and water supply in Kyiv, as stated by the city authorities.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to problems in the national grid. The regions where emergency schedules have been introduced include Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions.

Yermak: Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy sector will cost Russia dearly