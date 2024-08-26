Yermak: Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy sector will cost Russia dearly
Andriy Yermak commented on Russia's massive attack. He stated that the desire to destroy the Ukrainian energy sector will lead to costly consequences for Russian infrastructure.
The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, commented on Russia's massive attack on Ukraine and pointed to Russia's intention to destroy the Ukrainian energy sector, UNN reports .
The desire to destroy our energy will cost Russians dearly, their infrastructure
Russia is attacking Ukraine on a massive scale. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Kryvyi Rih. In some parts of Kyiv, power was cut off amid explosions.