Washington does not expect Moscow's decisions regarding negotiations in Istanbul until Thursday - media

Washington does not expect Moscow to announce plans to participate in the negotiations in Turkey until Thursday. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

According to a senior US official who spoke to Reuters, Washington does not expect an announcement of Moscow's plans until Thursday morning.

In particular, according to reports, US officials hope that Russia will agree to a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire on land, in the air, at sea and at critical infrastructure facilities. The American official also added that Kyiv has already agreed to abide by such an agreement. The ceasefire is also supported by Europeans.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Trump's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff are planning to come to Turkey for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Trump is considering joining, which puts pressure on Putin.