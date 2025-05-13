$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15822 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 39122 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40457 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91958 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55134 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115762 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117380 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87862 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64761 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63603 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Washington does not expect Moscow's decisions regarding negotiations in Istanbul until Thursday - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

Washington does not predict the announcement of Moscow's plans to participate in the negotiations until Thursday. The US hopes for a 30-day ceasefire, which is supported by Kyiv and Europeans.

Washington does not expect Moscow's decisions regarding negotiations in Istanbul until Thursday - media

Washington does not expect Moscow to announce plans to participate in the negotiations in Turkey until Thursday. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details 

According to a senior US official who spoke to Reuters, Washington does not expect an announcement of Moscow's plans until Thursday morning.

In particular, according to reports, US officials hope that Russia will agree to a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire on land, in the air, at sea and at critical infrastructure facilities. The American official also added that Kyiv has already agreed to abide by such an agreement. The ceasefire is also supported by Europeans.

Let us remind you 

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Trump's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff are planning to come to Turkey for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Trump is considering joining, which puts pressure on Putin.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Turkey
Kyiv
