Warren Buffett stepped down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, and his son Howard became his successor

$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
01:49 PM • 700 views
The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 4674 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 16065 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
09:54 AM • 13689 views
Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
09:09 AM • 13810 views
Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries
September 18, 07:30 AM • 16259 views
In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine
September 18, 02:25 AM • 29011 views
Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT
September 17, 10:40 PM • 29898 views
A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermathPhotoVideo
September 17, 08:28 PM • 25555 views
Abandoning support for Ukraine would mean a risk to the freedom of all of Europe — Merz
September 17, 05:01 PM • 54272 views
Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelter
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
0.8m/s
49%
748mm
Popular news
Russia is holding sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories despite the threat of UAV attacksSeptember 18, 04:15 AM • 6250 views
Russia has entered a new phase of total war against Ukraine - The EconomistSeptember 18, 04:31 AM • 13328 views
In the Kyiv region, five people, including three children, were injured as a result of an enemy strikeSeptember 18, 05:15 AM • 5120 views
Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will costPhotoSeptember 18, 07:12 AM • 19395 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhoto09:40 AM • 13116 views
Publications
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 4674 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 16064 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhoto09:40 AM • 13312 views
Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will costPhotoSeptember 18, 07:12 AM • 19591 views
The NBU made a decision on the key policy rate: what it means for the economySeptember 17, 05:28 PM • 41806 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 62560 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 66207 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 58853 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 56980 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 60591 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Warren Buffett stepped down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, and his son Howard became his successor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

96-year-old Warren Buffett became honorary chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. His son Howard was appointed as his successor, while Greg Abel remains CEO.

Warren Buffett stepped down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, and his son Howard became his successor

Warren Buffett, founder of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is stepping down as chairman of the company’s board of directors. He will be replaced by his son Howard, effectively bringing to an end Buffett’s nearly six-decade tenure at the helm of the conglomerate. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The billionaire will become honorary chairman of the company with immediate effect, according to a statement released on Friday. The elder Buffett will remain a member of the board of directors, while his son, who has been a company director since 1993, will assume the top position.

This is another step in the process of transferring control of one of the world’s best-known companies. Earlier this year, Greg Abel replaced Buffett as the company’s chief executive officer.

Warren’s influence on Berkshire and its owners is unparalleled in the history of American business. The culture Warren created and the values he championed will remain at the core of Berkshire, and Howard will be their guardian

- Greg Abel said.

Buffett, who is 96, transformed the Omaha, Nebraska-based company, once an aging textile mill, into a conglomerate worth more than $1 trillion.

Buffett had been gradually reducing his role at the company, handing Abel responsibility for preparing the annual shareholder letter and not appearing on stage during the annual meeting in May. In July, Buffett said that by 2034 he would completely dispose of his stake in Berkshire Hathaway, which is worth about $140 billion. Earlier this year, he told CNBC that he had recently broken his leg.

In a letter to shareholders, Buffett said he decided to step down after Abel exceeded his "extremely high" expectations as chief executive officer.

He has been making important decisions for some time, and I have not had to think twice about any of them. So the right time has come to complete the transition

- Buffett wrote.

Abel has already begun using the company’s enormous cash reserves, including to buy back its own shares, after the company announced that Buffett would step down as chief executive officer at the 2025 annual meeting. Berkshire’s cash holdings fell to $365.5 billion in the second quarter from a record nearly $397 billion in the previous quarter.

The company’s share price has remained mostly stable this year, rising 1.3%, while the S&P 500 stock index has gained 11.6%. Buffett often used the index to compare Berkshire’s performance.

As the publication notes, although Abel will run the business, Howard Buffett, who has served on Berkshire’s board of directors for 33 years, will be responsible for the company’s culture and values, "which together are worth more than everything on our balance sheet," Buffett wrote in a letter announcing his departure.

Billionaire and philanthropist Howard Buffett personally joined the evacuation of Kupyansk district residents17.06.26, 01:02 • 14220 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Warren Buffett
Bloomberg L.P.