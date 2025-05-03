Warm, but not without rain: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Saturday

On Saturday, May 3, warm weather is expected in Ukraine, but some regions will experience rain. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that almost throughout Ukraine the daytime temperature will be from 20 to 25 degrees Celsius. The only exceptions are Kharkiv region (+17-+19), Autonomous Republic of Crimea (+17-+19), Donetsk and Luhansk regions (+18-+20).

In the afternoon in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, a brief rain, in some places a thunderstorm, in the west of the country in some areas hail; in the rest of the territory without precipitation - the message says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Saturday, rain is possible. The air temperature will be 20-22°C.

