Warm and without precipitation: what weather to expect on September 22 in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, September 22, slight cloudiness is expected on the territory of Ukraine, no precipitation is foreseen. The daytime temperature will be 22-27° Celsius.
On Monday, September 22, partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, the weather in most regions will be warm and without precipitation. Fog is reported in the Carpathian region in the morning.
The wind is mostly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature is 22-27°
No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the region. The air temperature will be from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.
