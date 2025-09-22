Warm and without precipitation: what weather to expect on September 22 in Ukraine

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 20410 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 36717 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 50834 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 49591 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 57318 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 54627 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 79076 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 86597 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 63659 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 58596 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
"We will conduct our own diplomacy with China": Macron responds to Trump's demand for tariffs against ChinaSeptember 21, 05:53 PM • 3940 views
Zelenskyy announced a "very intense week of diplomacy": UN General Assembly and summit on children abducted by RussiaSeptember 21, 06:15 PM • 3660 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFASeptember 21, 08:36 PM • 3598 views
An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is knownPhoto09:57 PM • 6034 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv due to UAV threat10:15 PM • 5088 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 50834 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 35938 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 79076 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 86597 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 93901 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Crimea
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 71962 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 93901 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 42887 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 42395 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 43884 views
Actual
MiG-31
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Warm and without precipitation: what weather to expect on September 22 in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On Monday, September 22, slight cloudiness is expected on the territory of Ukraine, no precipitation is foreseen. The daytime temperature will be 22-27° Celsius.

Warm and without precipitation: what weather to expect on September 22 in Ukraine

On Monday, September 22, partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in most regions will be warm and without precipitation. Fog is reported in the Carpathian region in the morning.

The wind is mostly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature is 22-27°

- the report says.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the region. The air temperature will be from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.

World Day to Combat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Rhino Day: what else is celebrated today22.09.25, 06:10 • 420 views

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv