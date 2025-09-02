$41.320.06
September 1, 06:36 PM • 12983 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 23533 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 32696 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 37353 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 183183 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 104670 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 188955 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 196517 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 165903 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 131917 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Warm and almost without precipitation: what weather to expect in Ukraine on the second day of autumn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

On most of Ukraine's territory on September 2, variable cloudiness is expected. In the east and southeast of the country, short-term rains and thunderstorms will occur in places.

Warm and almost without precipitation: what weather to expect in Ukraine on the second day of autumn

On Tuesday, September 2, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rain and thunderstorms will occur in places in the east and southeast of the country; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

In the morning, fog in some western regions. Wind mostly northeast, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 24-29°, in the south and east of the country up to 32

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, no precipitation is expected. Temperature 25-27°.

