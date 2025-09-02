Warm and almost without precipitation: what weather to expect in Ukraine on the second day of autumn
Kyiv • UNN
On most of Ukraine's territory on September 2, variable cloudiness is expected. In the east and southeast of the country, short-term rains and thunderstorms will occur in places.
On Tuesday, September 2, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, short-term rain and thunderstorms will occur in places in the east and southeast of the country; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.
In the morning, fog in some western regions. Wind mostly northeast, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 24-29°, in the south and east of the country up to 32
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, no precipitation is expected. Temperature 25-27°.
